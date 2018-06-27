ECP refers PML-N, PPP foreign funding issues to scrutiny body

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday referred the foreign funding of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party to its three-member scrutiny committee.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior member Farrukh Habib had moved the Election Commission several weeks back, alleging irregularities and corruption in foreign funding of these two parties. During the hearing by the three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza, the matter was referred to the scrutiny committee.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcomed the development in a tweet and said, “as a party, PTI has been making its foreign funding public before ECP so we welcome belated ECP decision to send PPP & PML-N foreign funding for audit probe before the Committee. Already info out on how Sharifs used PML-N for money laundering & how PPP got money from Embassy in Washington DC”.

Imran regretted the delay caused in referral of the matter to the committee for scrutiny, however, he welcomed it. PTI's Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry alleged that there were glaring instances of irregularities in funding of both parties and charged that Nawaz Sharif used his own party for money laundering and according to details of their accounts he gave Rs140 million to his party and then got it back the same amount from PML-N.

Likewise, PPP received a big amount as funds from Pakistan embassy in Washington DC, he alleged.

However, an erstwhile close confidant of Imran and one of the founding members of PTI Akbar S. Babar, who has been seeking accountability of PTI funding since November 2014 when the case was first filed, stated, addressing to Imran that “differences aside, I am shocked and embarrassed to read your tweet”.

Babar contended that he was shocked at Imran’s audacity to belie facts and embarrassed to have worked shoulder to shoulder with him for almost 16 years for the right cause of change. He said he could never imagine that aspirations of power could force someone to throw basic public morality to the winds.

“For almost four years, I have been running from pillar to post to seek justice in an effort to bring transparency and accountability into PTI funding. PTI has refused to comply with at very least 25 ECP orders to allow scrutiny of its accounts since the filing of the case. It has filed four writ petitions in the IHC seeking to suspend and/or quash proceedings of the case in the ECP”. He pointed out that PTI’s latest writ petition was to be heard on June 29 in which Imran Khan clearly wanted the proceedings of the ECP scrutiny committee since April this year to be ‘declared void, unlawful and without lawful authority.’

“It is a shame that our political and legal system can allow such travesty of justice and distortion of facts without any punishment. How can a leader, who has lost all moral authority in his quest for power ever is able to lead a nation out of its despair,” he wondered. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the Election Commission to extend the time of polling. In a letter written to the Election Commission, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry called for extending the polling hours from 5pm to 8pm in the upcoming elections.

The letter says that intensity of heat wave has increased and extension in polling hours would facilitate the general public and especially the elders and patients.