PIA chief takes notice of delayed baggage delivery at New Islamabad Airport

LAHORE: PIA spokesperson said president and CEO of national carrier Musharraf Rasool Cyan has immediately taken notice of a video clip on the web regarding delayed baggage delivery at the New Islamabad Airport.He said it was an old incident and instructions were passed to PIA teams deputed at the New Islamabad Airport to provide maximum facilitation to the passengers especially in baggage handling area. Regular follow up on situation at the airport is taken by the president & CEO’s office. The infrastructure of IIAP is unlike other airports in Pakistan and is still having teething problems, especially the functionality of baggage conveyer belts. PIA management is in close coordination with Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to resolve any issue. It is pertinent to mention that other airlines are also facing delays in baggage delivery due to airport infrastructure constraints. The spokesperson said the PIA management aims to completely eliminate all baggage delivery delays and customer feedback is regularly obtained and actions are initiated instantly to resolve any issue.