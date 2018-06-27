Legal process initiated to bring back Dar: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Law Minister Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Tuesday said legal process had been initiated for the extradition of former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar. Any person not appearing before courts was first declared absconder followed by issuance of red warrants, the law minister explained, adding all the process would be strictly in accordance with law.

Zafar, who also holds the portfolio of information minister, was responding to the media queries during his visit to the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

The caretaker law minister maintained that the upcoming July 25 general elections would be held in time. He said there was no possibility of delay in the election. “I assure whole nation that election would be held in time, fair and peaceful,” he added. He said legislative work had been completed for merger of Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, however, steps on administrative side were yet to be taken for the establishment of courts and offices of the executive.

Commenting on water issues, Zafar said shortage of water had turned into a crisis and construction of new dams was critical to overcome the crisis of water and power. He regretted that agriculture sector and water projects had been neglected in the country.

He hinted at forming a committee of experts for the solution of the water crisis.

Earlier speaking at a ceremony, the law minister disbursed cheques of financial grant among office-bearers of different bar associations.

He said such grants were necessary for the functioning of the bar associations and could not be delayed.