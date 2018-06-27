Abbasi, Kh Asif cleared to contest polls

By News desk

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: An election appellate tribunal in Lahore on Tuesday dismissed the appeals against the candidature of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif of PML-N and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan of PPP from NA-73 and NA-72 Sialkot respectively. Similarly, another tribunal dismissed in Islamabad the rejection of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers from Islamabad’s NA-53. The returning officer had dismissed Abbasi’s candidacy for failing to fill out a specific clause in the affidavit attached with the nomination papers. In case of Khawaja Asif, a voter from the constituency had accused him of submitting a false declaration about his assets. He said the RO was provided with documentary evidence of assets belonging to Khawaja Asif but he ignored the same and accepted the nomination papers of the respondent.