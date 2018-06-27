Pakistan’s first visually impaired civil judge takes oath

LAHORE: Yousaf Saleem, a visually impaired lawyer, became the country’s first blind judge as he took oath here on Tuesday.

He took oath along with 20 other civil judges, who passed the written exam out of 3,648 candidates in Punjab. The oath ceremony was held at Punjab Judiciary Academy while Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali administered oath to them.

Yousaf Saleem, who belongs to Lahore, was first denied the position despite being topper of the civil judges’ exams but was considered for the post after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of it. The CJP had directed the Lahore High Court to review the case of Yousaf Saleem, observing that a blind person can become a judge provided that he meets all other qualification.

Saleem received the call letter on May 12 with a message, “ You are informed that the Honorable Examination Committee for Recruitment of District Judiciary and Lahore High Court Establishment has recommended you for appointment as Civil Judge-cum-Magistrate,”.

Yousaf is son of a charted accountant and is visually impaired by birth. He has four sisters and two of them are also visually impaired. Disability did not become a hurdle to the way of Yousaf. His sister Saima Saleem became first visually impaired civil servant in 2007 and is currently serving with Prime Minister Secretariat while the other sister is a university lecturer.