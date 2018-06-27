LHC seeks reply on plea for public hanging

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Punjab home secretary about legal provision for public hangings of convicts on the death row. Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was hearing a petition moved by father of Zainab for public hanging of Imran Ali, convicted for rape and murder of his seven-year-old daughter. Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry argued on behalf of the petitioner that appeals of the convict had been dismissed by all legal forums including the High Court and the Supreme Court. He said the Section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 empowered the government to hang a convict publicly. The counsel requested the court to order the government to ensure that the convict was hanged publicly to satisfy the requirement of deterrence in society. The judge heard the arguments and directed a law officer to submit a reply on behalf of the homes secretary by June 28.