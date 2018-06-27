Murad rebukes ‘tall claims’ of Shahbaz

KARACHI: Launching a blistering attack at the previous PML-N government, the former Sindh Chief Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said the PML-N government ignored the people of Sindh by refusing to give the province its due share of water, power and NFC, and in a new found love its President Shahbaz Sharif is making tall claims to make Karachi like Paris. In a statement, Shah said “we requested the federal government to give a separate share of water to Karachi but they rejected our request in the CCI meeting,” he said and added, “now Shahbaz Sharif is claiming to provide water to Karachi in three years.” He said under a conspiracy the PML-N government resorted to prolonged gas load-shedding to shift industrial units operating in Karachi to Panjab. “The PML-N government tried to destroy the industrial economy of the province, but it was the PPP government which fought the case of industrialists and controlled the gas load-shedding to some extent,” he said and added now Shahbaz Sharif is claiming to bring industrial revolution in Sindh.

The former Sindh chief minister said when the PML-N leadership goes out of power its heart suddenly starts to throb for the people of Sindh but “they are well aware of the anti-Sindh policies of the PML-N leadership,” he said and added the PML-N government gave mega projects to Lahore but ignored Karachi – though the federal government kept getting huge revenues from this city. “After our hue and cry the PML-N government gave Karachi only one BRT Green Bus project which also fell victim to your disinterest and has not been completed in four years, he complained.

Shah said the provincial government cleared all the electricity dues of the federal government but even then prolonged load-shedding was resorted to in the province. Expressing his annoyance with the claim of Shahabaz Sharif that the PML-N government eliminated load-shedding, he said:" has he (Shahbaz Sharif) ever visited rural Sindh where 18 to 19 hours load-shedding is resorted to.” Murad said “our people are leading miserable lives in this sweltering weather due to prolonged power outages and on top of it the HESCO and other powers company are sending inflated power bills to the poor consumers.” The former chief minister Sindh criticized the economic policies of the PML-N government under which the rupee suffered worst ever devaluation against the dollar.