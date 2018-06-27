PCB names 26 for emerging players’ camp

LAHORE: The National selection committee has announced 26 players for NCA emerging players training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here from July 2 to August 18.

The selected players will work on their skills under the supervision of National Cricket Academy (NCA) elite coaches and are advised to report at NCA on July 1, 2018, except for Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheen Shah Afridi who will join the programme after Pakistan’s triangular T20 series in Zimbabwe.

The 26 players name for the camp are: Zain Abbas, Israr Ullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Asghar, Kashif Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hassan, Saud Shakil, Musa Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Hasnain, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Rohail Nazir, Nasim Shah and Muhammad Junaid.