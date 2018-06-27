Wed June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018

Ranatunga blames board for tampering fiasco

COLOMBO: World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Tuesday accused Sri Lanka Cricket of mishandling a ball-tampering scandal that saw national captain Dinesh Chandimal fined and banned for a match.

Ranatunga, who has aspirations of heading the board, said the island’s cricket officials were to blame for the misconduct that saw Sri Lanka’s skipper, coach and manager penalised during the second Test against the West Indies. Chandimal was caught on camera applying a substance to the ball and was later found guilty of changing the condition of the ball.

There were concerns that the Test match in St Lucia was in jeopardy when Chandimal refused to lead his team onto the field after he was informed of the charge, causing a two-hour delay.

