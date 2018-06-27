Malan, Wood raise concerns over 100-ball cricket

SYDNEY: Dawid Malan may have missed out on a place in the national side for the T20I series against India, but he is looking forward to donning the pink jersey next week, at Lord’s, when his side (Middlesex) takes on Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Speaking of the taxing T20 season ahead, Malan opined that T20 tournaments get great recognition around the world, and also posed many brow-raising questions regarding the uncertainties hovering around 100-ball cricket.

“It’s not to say that it won’t work but the T20 tournament for me is the one that will be recognised around the world, that all the players will play, that you’ll be selected to play internationally in T20 cricket, and I can’t see 100-ball cricket having a place if I’m honest,” Malan said during the launch of Vitality IT20, which is going to kick-off with the one-off T20I against Australia at Edgbaston on 27 June.

Mark Wood, another notable exclusion from England’s T20 squad, also agreed with Malan’s views on the 100-ball format and feels that the format might enable an opportunity for the batters to dent the confidence of the already-under-pressure bowlers.

“I think a lot of batters are queuing up for this in the competition. For me personally I’m not a massive fan of that, I mean I’d give it a good go but to think you could go for 60 in ten balls... especially if the first two balls go for six, you’ll be thinking ‘oh no, I’ve got eight balls to go here’ so it’s not going to be the best.”