PCB to continue holding series in UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) cricket board have reached an understanding with the former continue to hold its cricket series in the UAE without any trouble.

A statement of the PCB stated that the PCB and ECB have held fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest and agreed on a number of issues of mutual interest.

An official of the PCB informed that PCB will continue to host its major tournaments in the UAE and the ECB commits to a significant reduction of the costs to PCB of holding these tournaments with immediate effect.

He further informed that the ECB will host a T20 and T10 League from Dec 10, 2018, to Jan 10, 2019 when there are no PCB fixtures in the UAE.