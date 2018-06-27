Top five players out as Zimbabwe confirm tri-series squad

HARARE: Convener of selectors Walter Chawaguta has confirmed that Zimbabwe will be without five of its best players in the Twenty20 triangular series against Pakistan and Australia after they made themselves unavailable.

Chawaguta announced a 17-man squad for the tournament at Harare Sports Club on Monday (June 25), when the names of Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine all remained absent. However, Chawaguta said that they would be considered for selection should they make themselves available. “Our hope is that they avail themselves, and if they do avail themselves then the selectors will have to sit down and see where they fit in in the greater scheme of things. Our hope is that things resolve themselves and those players avail themselves,” he said.

None of the five players have taken the field in Zimbabwe since the World Cup qualifiers ended in March because they have not been paid. Zimbabwe’s players are owed at least two months salary, and ZC has not paid its national players match fees for almost a year. Its most recent communication was that it “hoped” to settle outstanding salaries by the end of July.

In response, the players have attempted to set up a players’ association, and gave ZC a deadline of June 25 to pay all outstanding money. While the five players have stood true to their word, others returned to work during a recent T20 triangular tournament involving Kenya, and have been selected in the squad to face Pakistan and Australia.

With the deadline expiring on the same day that Chawaguta and interim coach Lalchand Rajput named their first squad, the biggest question was whether more players would be missing. In the event there were no notable omissions, although Chawaguta said he could only “assume” that all 17 players on his list would still be available when Zimbabwe play the first game of the tri-series against Pakistan on Sunday.

Since the quintet were left out of a preliminary squad last week there had been speculation - led by former captain and selector Tatenda Taibu on Twitter - that some of them were being victimised for their attempts to set up a players’ association.

Zimbabwe squad for T20 tri-series: Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda, Malcolm Waller, PJ Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Burl, Solomon Mire, Ryan Murray, Hamilton Masakadza, Wellington Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura.