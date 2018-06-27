Umar Akmal appears before ACU

LAHORE: Cricketer Umar Akmal appeared before the PCB Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) but no decision has been taken as yet for the batsman for not informing the PCB ACU. Umar had been asked to appear before the PCB ACU on June 27 but on Umar’s request and owing to his availability the interview was conducted on Tuesday. An official of the PCB said on Tuesday: “The matter is now under consideration and PCB shall announce further details shortly.”