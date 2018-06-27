Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Umar Akmal appears before ACU

LAHORE: Cricketer Umar Akmal appeared before the PCB Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) but no decision has been taken as yet for the batsman for not informing the PCB ACU. Umar had been asked to appear before the PCB ACU on June 27 but on Umar’s request and owing to his availability the interview was conducted on Tuesday. An official of the PCB said on Tuesday: “The matter is now under consideration and PCB shall announce further details shortly.”

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar