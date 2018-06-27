Woman proud to be with full beard

Virginia, US: A woman has explained how she’s hairy and proud after embracing her condition which sees her grow male body hair.

Nova Galaxia, from Richmond, Virginia suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome – which means she has high levels of male hormones which cause excessive body hair and results in irregular periods.

Appearing on This Morning opposite Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Nova explained how she initially noticed signs aged 12 while going through puberty, before being diagnosed aged 16. She kept her issues from her parents throughout her teenage years, despite being bulled at school over her body hair. ‘I kept it very secret for a long time,’ Nova said. ‘I think it was about three years before I told an adult I was having this problem.