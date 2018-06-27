Wed June 27, 2018
World

AFP
June 27, 2018

UN peacekeeper killed in South Sudan ambush

JUBA: A Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan was killed Tuesday when an aid convoy was ambushed in the west of the country, the United Nations mission said. “Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui, was part of a convoy led by Nepalese peacekeepers providing protection to humanitarian workers travelling from Yei to Lasu when several shots were fired at the group by unknown gunmen,” the UN Mission in South Sudan said.

