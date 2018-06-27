Israeli missiles hit near Damascus Airport

CAIRO: Syrian state news agency SANA said two Israeli missiles hit in the vicinity of Damascus international airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning, without giving further details. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian air defence systems failed to intercept the missiles. The Britain-based war monitor said an explosion heard at 1 a. m. (2200 GMT Monday) near the airport was caused by missiles fired by Israeli planes from the direction of the Golan Heights. “It targeted weapons depots and warehouses belonging to non-Syrian militias loyal to the (Syrian) regime,” the Observatory said, adding it had no information about casualties or damage.