William visits Israel Holocaust memorial

JERUSALEM: Prince William honoured Holocaust victims and met Israeli leaders Tuesday as he began the first official visit by a British royal to both Israel and the Palestinian territories, at a time of heightened tensions.

The second in line to the British throne, wearing a black skullcap, rekindled the eternal flame and laid a wreath at Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem as a youth choir sang.The 36-year-old prince also toured the museum at the site perched on a forested hillside in west Jerusalem as part of a Middle East tour that first took him to Jordan.

His visit comes at a particularly sensitive time after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as capital of Israel, outraging Palestinians and sparking deadly clashes on the border with Gaza. Britain governed the region under a League of Nations mandate for almost three decades until Israel’s independence 70 years ago, and is still blamed by both sides for sowing the seeds of the ongoing conflict.

William met with two Holocaust survivors, Paul Alexander and Henry Foner, who as children had escaped from Nazi Germany to Britain as part of the “Kindertransport” programme. While in Jerusalem, William will also visit the grave of his great grandmother, Princess Alice, who was honoured by Yad Vashem in 1993 for sheltering Jews in Greece from the Nazis during World War II. Prince William later headed for talks with Israeli leaders.

He met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and was also due to see President Reuven Rivlin. Officials stressed the visit of the future king was non-political and focused on building relations with young people. Yet he is likely to rub up against the complicated realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly while visiting the disputed holy city of Jerusalem.