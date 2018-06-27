Wed June 27, 2018
Peshawar

June 27, 2018

PPP activists want PA poll in tribal districts on July 25Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from tribal districts on Tuesday asked for holding provincial Assembly elections in tribal districts on July 25 and exempt the merged areas from taxes for 50 years.

Speaking at a press conference here, PPP candidate for NA-46 Kurram, Sajid Hussain Turi, NA-42 candidate Malik Israil Safi and others said that any delay in election in tribal districts was akin to depriving people of tribal districts of their basic rights.

