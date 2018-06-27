Caretaker cabinet to approve KP budget for 4 months

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan has agreed to the authorisation of budgetary proposals for an interim period of four months (2018-19) to be tabled to the provincial cabinet for a final approval in its next sitting.

This was decided by him while presiding over pre-budget meeting at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout.

The chief minister cut down his discretionary and secret fund, making it subject to the scrutiny of the cabinet. He asked the quarters concerned to propose the rationalisation of the fund.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Abdur Rauf Khan Khattak, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and Secretary Planning and Development.

The participants of the meeting had detailed deliberations on the proposed budgetary proposals and the developmental schemes reflected in the new Annual Development Plan.

The chief minister agreed to the 10 per cent raise in salaries and pension of the provincial government employees.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the mode of federal transfers to the province, the status of AGN Qazi Formula and the net hydel power share and gas royalty of the province.

The chief minister directed for the efficient utilization of resources discouraging.

Mr. Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said that the emerging scenario after the seven merged districts of the erstwhile Fata, posed multiple challenges.

These challenges included the implementation on financial plan of the federal government for the expeditious mainstreaming of tribal of the merged seven districts.

The challenges before the province for the merged areas would be political integration, financial and security cover, the infrastructure development and the removal of legal anomalies.

This government would send a set of recommendations to the federal government for the identification of the responsibilities, the delivery of responsibilities and the security-related mechanism, he went on to say.

The chief minister directed to plan a university for two merged districts and four professional colleges along with the feeding schools.

Regarding the exploration of tourism and agriculture sectors as a source of revenue generation, Dost Muhammad Khan directed to plan the promotion of different scenic spots along tourism lines.