Appellate Tribunal allows Sherpao, 7 other candidates to contest election

PESHAWAR: The Appellate Tribunal on Monday allowed eight candidates, including Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao, to contest the general election.

However, an interesting situation was created during hearing of the election appeals. The tribunal issued notice to former chief minister Pervez Khattak to appear in a case related to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited dues against him.

Later it was brought into the notice of the tribunal judge that the appeal of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) was, in fact, against the candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) who was the namesake of the former chief minister and was contesting from the same constituency, PK-64 Nowshera.

The Appellate Tribunal headed by Justice Afsar Shah allowed Aftab Sherpao to contest the election after the officials of the NTC produced clearance bill of over Rs300,000 dues by the candidate.

The NTC had filed the election appeal against the acceptance of his nomination papers by claiming that he had been a defaulter since 1994 when he was the chief minister.

The tribunal also allowed Nawabzada Arsala Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-21 Mardan, to contest the election.

The Returning Officer had rejected his nomination papers due to his dual nationality. However, the PML-N candidate was allowed to contest the election after he produced documents showing cancellation of his foreign nationality.

The tribunal also allowed former provincial minister and PPP candidate Ziaullah Afridi to contest the election by dismissing objection appeal against acceptance of his nomination papers.

Himayatullah, a rival candidate had filed the appeal. He had claimed that there were several references pending against him in the Ehtesab Court. Besides, he alleged that Ziaullah Afridi had misguided the Returning Officer by claiming that criminal offences related to corruption were cleared against him prior to submission of the nomination papers. He claimed the cases were still pending before the court.

However, Ziaullah Afridi’s lawyer Gohar Rehman Khattak submitted that his client had mentioned all the cases pending before the Ehtesab Court. He said the rival contestant was raising an objection to the written wording in the nomination form issued by the ECP, not by the candidate.

The tribunal also allowed Muhammad Ismail, Hamidul Haq, Abdur Rahim and Asif to contest the election. Their nomination papers were rejected by the Returning Officers because their proposers and seconders were not from the same constituencies.

The tribunal directed them to produce proposers and seconders before the Returning Officers from the respective constituencies by 12 noon today.

Meanwhile, the tribunal dismissed an election appeal filed by a candidate Sajid Fahim against his disqualification by the Returning Officer because he was a government contractor.

The tribunal also dismissed an election appeal of the Awami National Party candidate Arshad Bashir Khattak for National Assembly constituency NA-32, Kohat over his dual nationality.

He had filed the election appeal against the Returning Officer’s decision of rejecting his nomination papers due to his dual nationality.

His lawyer submitted before the tribunal that his client had given a statement on an affidavit that he had surrendered his US nationality and, therefore, should be allowed to contest the election.

The Election Commission’s lawyer Farman Khattak opposed the appeal and stated that there were no documents under which the appellant claimed that he had surrendered his US nationality.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Tribunal headed by Justice Abdul Shakoor adjourned the election objection appeal filed against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for NA-35 till today.

The tribunal adjourned the case with a direction to Imran Khan’s counsel to get his signatures on the power of attorney.

Malik Naeemullah Khan Wazir, a candidate of the Justice and Democratic Party, had filed the election appeal for declaring Imran Khan disqualified for contesting from NA-35 Bannu constituency over keeping intimate relations with US national Sita White without entering into wedlock.

He alleged that Imran Khan fathered a girl Tyrian Khan from Sita White without getting married. He claimed all the relevant record was available to prove the charge.

Malik Naeemullah Wazir claimed the DNA report about the case had also been published by the reputed news channels and newspapers.

He claimed that Imran Khan did not fulfill the criteria laid down under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as he wasn’t ‘Sadiq’ (truthful) and ‘Ameen’ (trustworthy) and, therefore, his nomination papers should be rejected.