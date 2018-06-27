NCHR receive 1,500 complaints of torture by police

Islamabad : Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating International Day in the Support of Victims of Torture at different forums on Tuesday. The day is commemorated internationally to advocate for total eradication of torture and effective functioning of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

In this connection, an expert consultation reviewing the implementation of United Nations Convention against Torture (UNCAT) in Pakistan was organised by National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) and a protest was organised in front of National Press Club by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. The participants demanded national legislation on torture in the light of Convention on Torture ratified by Pakistan in 2010. They also demanded comprehensive legal measure for effective reporting, monitoring and redressal of torture cases.

At NCHR seminar, it was shared that the Commission has received 1500 complaints of torture by police. The commission received 41 complaints directly by the victims and took 58 are suo motos in such cases. Around 29 cases were disposed off by the Commission. Among the total number of complaints, 34 were related to women.

Speaking on this occasion, member NCHR Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique said that Pakistan lacks national legislation on torture despite ratifying the Convention against Torture (CAT) in 2010. He said that lack of data is one of the basic reasons for ineffective reporting, inadequate monitoring mechanism and lack of robust redressal mechanism.