Children summer camp from July 3

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage will hold a ‘Children Summer Camp in Traditional Skills’ from July 3 to 31 at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.
Participants of the summer camp will receive training in traditional skills including Truck art, Papier Mache and Pottery Making. The camp is offered for the children within the age group of 6 to 14.
