Islamabad police trace 37 murder cases; arrest 77 killers

Bty Our crime correspondent

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police traced a total of 37 murder cases during 2018 including six blind murder cases of this year as well as two of previous year and arrested 77 culprits involved in this crime as most of the cases were pending for last several years, a police spokesman said.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims. He in his directions said that there is no alternate to life, however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. Following these directions, police officials in Islamabad worked hard to trace the murder cases and succeeded to trace 37 murder cases as most of them were pending for last several years. These cases include six blind murder cases of 2018 and two of 2017 while a total of 77 alleged killers were arrested after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

Every available resources and latest investigation techniques were used to resolve these cases. Islamabad police nabbed 77 persons for their involvement in these murder cases and challans of these cases were submitted into court after arresting the culprits and collection of evidences against them.

SSP Islamabad has appreciated this performance and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated into these murder cases and arrested the culprits.

SSP Islamabad Najee bur Rehman Bugvi has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.