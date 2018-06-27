Wed June 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Heavy rain lashes City

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of heavy rain during the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while moist currents were penetrating over central and southern parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds was also expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi, Kalat Zhob, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Parachinar, Pattan, Kakul and Bagrote.

