UVAS approves Rs3.97 billion deficit budget

LAHORE: The syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) on Tuesday approved a deficit budget with total outlay of Rs3.970 billion for the financial year 2018-19.

The 55th meeting of the syndicate was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha who speaking on the occasion said the current budget was focused on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 105 research projects is Rs 1.262 billion, he added.

Prof Pasha told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs 2.335 billion had been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs 2.080 billion would be spent on ongoing projects while Rs 255 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2018-19.

He said work on “Livestock Sector Development through Capacity Building Allied Research and Technology Transfer University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)” will begin this year for which Rs 200 million have been allocated. The Higher Education Commission is funding this project. For another new project “Production Enhancement of Livestock through Extension Services and Technology Transfer” funded by Punjab government, Rs.55 million have been allocated, he added.

Among the ongoing projects, the vice-chancellor said Rs 600 million had been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs 1.204 billion for Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur (CUVAS), Rs 145.465 million for establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, Rs 85 million for “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”, Rs 30 million for “Export Facilitation Center for Livestock & Poultry Industry (EFCLP)” at UVAS, Lahore, Rs 15.145 million for Development of Camel Milk Value Chain by Adopting Modern Supply Chain Mechanism for Enhancing Farmers Profitability in Punjab.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, the UVAS Treasurer Dr Zubair Farooq said the university expected revenue of Rs 1.568 billion from different sources during the year (2018-19) while non-development expenditure was expected at Rs1.635 billion, so there was a deficit of Rs66.729 million.

The VC said Rs767.812 million is expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.