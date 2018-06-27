IG directs RPOs to ensure rule of law

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has said holding transparent elections in a peaceful environment is the fundamental responsibility of the police as they have no affiliation with any political party.

All RPOs and DPOs should devised security plans on the polling day under their own supervision, he said while addressing all the RPOs in the province via video link conference at Central Police Office. He said that there should be no delay in action against the persons who violated the rules and regulations, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the police officers concerned.

He said the election candidates should be provided with security. Resources also be utilised for security to the upcoming election processions, corner meetings and other political congregations, he added. All the ROPs and DPOs should pay visits to the police stations and ensured peace, he said. He said a crackdown on the criminals and anti-social elements should be boosted up.

The IG said that show of weapons and firing into the air would be strictly forbidden during the election campaigns. Special security measures should be taken for voters. He also ordered strict checking of vehicles and citizens at the inter-provincial border check-posts. He said notorious criminals should be dealt with an iron hand and strict action be taken against those supporting them. He said that all the Chinese and other foreigners should be provided with security on a priority basis.

PSCA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority hired the staff for its Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (IC3) through a series of competitive recruitment and psychometric tests. The outcome is optimum productivity in line with professional integrity. On Tuesday, PSCA rewarded its "Champion Performers" with commendatory and cash prizes.

Operations Commander SP Mian Rashid Hadayat distributed the certificates and cash prizes among not less than 28 promising police communication officers (PCOs), 17 males and 11 female officers, from different IC3 sections. The top performers from different sections are: Zohaib Qamar, Kashish Maryam, Rao Atif Ghaffar, Hafiz Abdul Baseer, Ali Arsalan, Syeda Nosheen, Mohsin, Sana Khan, Naveed Aslam, Moazzam Ijaz Khan, Haseeb Ashraf and Muhammad Shehbaz (EDAC).

dissolved: Lahore police have dissolved all the Awami Tahafuzz committees at the level of police stations.

SSP Operations Asad Sarfaraz Khan said that all Awami Tahafuzz committees were dissolved to make the general elections fair and transparent. All divisional SPs are directed to immediately dissolve all the Awami Tahafuzz committees at the level of police stations.

The committees were constituted on the directions of the then inspector general of police in 2014 to maintain law and order at the police station level. Respectable of the concerned Police Station were also the part of these committees but now all Awami Tahafuz committees have dissolve to make Lahore police are utilising all available resources for conduct of peaceful general elections.

PHP: Lahore Region SSP Patrolling Mehmood-ul-Hassan Qureshi hed a meeting with the the officers and directed them to improved their perfrmance.

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) DSPs of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara attended the meeting. The PHP SSP directed that all the DSPs to improve their performance, and ensure security to the patrolling posts in case any emergency situation.