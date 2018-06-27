tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least 875 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Fourteen people were killed and 590 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals.
