Budget approved with consensus: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari presided over the provincial cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the CM Office that approved four-month budget of the fiscal year 2018-19.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Askari said that caretaker government has presented four-month budget for the year 2018-19, adding that this budget has been presented in accordance with the constitutional requirements. He said the government has made an effort to provide necessary relief to the people while remaining within the limited mandate and constitutional responsibilities. Funds for education, healthcare, agriculture and social sectors have been increased, he said. We have to serve the people of the province while remaining within the mandate, he said. All the decisions are being made with the consultation of the cabinet and today’s budget has been approved with consensus.

Performance of Punjab Revenue Authority was appreciated in the meeting. Earlier, secretary finance gave a briefing about the salient features of new fiscal year’s budget. Provincial ministers, chief secretary, inspector general of police and senior officials attended the meeting.