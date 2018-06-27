Rs693b Punjab interim budget approved

LAHORE: Caretaker cabinet Tuesday approved an interim budget of Rs693 billion for Punjab allowing 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions in the line of the outgoing PML-N government which had increased the federal government employees salaries and pensions in the last budget.

Briefing the media about the salient features of the interim budget, caretaker Finance Minister Zia Haider Rizvi mentioned that out of Rs593 billion, Rs100.1 billion are earmarked for development and remaining for current expenditures. Furthermore, he clarified that the development funds allocations were made to only ongoing existing schemes which could not be delayed due to international commitments made by the Punjab government while no fund was allocated to any new development scheme in order to maintain the transparency in the forthcoming general election.

Moreover, important decisions on the development side have been deferred for the elected government. The caretaker government has given interim budget under Article 126 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which empowers the caretaker cabinet for expenditure of four months from the Provincial Consolidated Fund.

The caretaker government has approved 10 percent increase in basic pay with revision of house rent allowance on the same lines of federal government, besides, 10 percent increase in pension and additional pension benefits in the line of federal government. The government has made expenditure control measures approved in the budget 2018-19, such as no further net recruitment. Additional, the revenue generation target is fixed at Rs359 billion with an increase of 16 percent as compared to last fiscal year. It is proposed that the tax collection target should be increased by 29 percent for the next year. The government has fixed Rs150 billion revenue target for Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) as compared to the revised estimate of Rs115 billion for ongoing fiscal year, Rs74.45 billion for Board of Revenue, and Rs35.7 billion for Excise and Taxation.

In the budget 2018-19, there is special focus on health and education sectors. These two are the priority sectors and massive allocations have been made in them. The government has made Rs356.5 billion allocation for education sector, Rs250 billion for health sector, and Rs32.8 billion for agriculture sector. Allocations are proposed to be increased by 28.6 percent in school education, 38.6 percent in primary and secondary healthcare and 25.8 percent in specialised healthcare medical education. Development and Non-Development Expenditures have been fixed for four months on pro-rata basis. However, there are certain front loaded expenditures which have been catered for in the next year four months expenditure authorisation like election expenditures, natural calamities (flood, dengue etc.).

Moreover, in salaries, there is an increase of 21.6 percent from previous year while pension has been increased by 31.5 percent. The caretaker government has increased the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) by 27.8 percent. Unnecessary expenditures have been controlled during next four months so as to control budget deficit. The ADP is likely to reduce due to increase in the service delivery expenditures, salaries and pensions. Although there is some space in the National Economic Council (NEC) limit for borrowing by the province but the decision on the same will be given by the elected government.