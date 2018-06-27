IG Punjab directs RPOs to ensure rule of law

LAHORE: IGP, Punjab, Dr Kaleem Imam has said holding transparent elections in a peaceful environment is the fundamental responsibility of the police as they have no affiliation with any political party. All RPOs and DPOs should devised security plans on the polling day under their own supervision, he said while addressing the RPOs in the province via video link conference at CPO.

He said there should be no delay in action against the persons who violated rules and regulations, or action would be taken against the police officers concerned. He said the election candidates should be provided with security. Resources also be utilised for security to the upcoming election processions, corner meetings and other political congregations, he added. All the ROPs and DPOs should pay visits to the police stations.He said a crackdown on the criminals and anti-social elements should be boosted up.