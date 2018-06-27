JI Nowshera chief quits in protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district chief Anwarul Islam quit his office Tuesday after Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) awarded ticket to Tariq Khattak. Speaking at a press conference at the JI election office in Pabbi area of the Nowshera district on Tuesday, Anwarul Islam said he quit his office due to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leadership's wrong policies in Nowshera.
