JI Nowshera chief quits in protest

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district chief Anwarul Islam quit his office Tuesday after Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) awarded ticket to Tariq Khattak. Speaking at a press conference at the JI election office in Pabbi area of the Nowshera district on Tuesday, Anwarul Islam said he quit his office due to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leadership's wrong policies in Nowshera.