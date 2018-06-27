Wed June 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

TDPs from Kurram set conditions for return

PESHAWAR: The temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) on Tuesday set various conditions for return to native areas in Kurram tribal district. Speaking at a press conference, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) Parachinar chapter president Roohullah and others alleged that the district administration of Kurram tribal district was hurling threats at the TDPs if they didn't return to native areas. "The district administration is forcing the TDPs to return to native areas in Parachinar. It has threatened to confiscate their properties and stop issuing identity cards and passports if they didn't return to native areas," he alleged. He said around 700 families were displaced due to violence in Parachinar in 2007. He said that houses of the displaced families were damaged in violence but the affectees were not compensated. Roohullah said the members of ASWJ felt insecure in Parachinar as the local people possessed sophisticated weapons. He said no security had been provided to schools, mosques, hospitals and other places. He said they could not return to native areas unless the government disarmed the people in Parachinar and ensured foolproof security to the members of ASWJ. He demanded compensation for losses.

