PTI dissidents to back PK-73 party candidate

PESHAWAR: The dissident workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in provincial assembly constituency PK-73 on Tuesday shun differences and announced to support the party candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, PTI leaders Dil Roz Khan, Hashim Khattak, Akhtar Gul and other party district and town members said they had decided to support party candidate Taimur Saleem Jharga for PK-73 after the party refused to withdraw party ticket issued to him for contesting the election. They said though they had opposed the award of ticket to Taimur Saleem Jharga, they had now decided to support him after the party threw its weight behind him. "We accept the decision of the party's leadership in favour of Taimur Saleem Jharga and would support him in the electioneering for the coming elections," said Dil Roz Khan. Taimur Saleem Jharga appreciated the decision of the party workers and hoped the party would win the upcoming elections.