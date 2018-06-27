Ground being prepared for PTI’s win in KP, alleges PPP

PESHAWAR: The women leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday alleged that ground was being prepared for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring it again into government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it had miserably failed to deliver.

Speaking at a press conference, Senator Robina Khalid and PPP Women Wing president and former lawmaker Nighat Orakzai said the PTI failed to deliver on its pledges and dug up the capital city to execute the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

They said that the previous PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government turned the provincial capital into ruins. The PPP leaders said the PTI leaders failed to bring about any change in the province and they were again trying to hoodwink the people

"The party has failed to bring about any change and it stands exposed. The people of the province are disappointed with the PTI and they would not vote for it in the upcoming general election," said Robina Khalid.

She alleged that ground was being prepared for the party to win the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, they said the efforts would not prove futile and the PTI would face defeat.

The senator said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a committed person and he had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. The PPP leader criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its 'failure' to ensure implementation of its code of conduct for elections.

"The Election Commission has turned a blind eye towards violation of its code of conduct which is akin to pre-poll rigging," said Nighat Orakzai. She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and address public meetings in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Malakand and Dera Ismail Khan districts.