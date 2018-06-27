Lok Virsa to hold children summer camp from July 3

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage will hold a ‘Children Summer Camp in Traditional Skills’ from July 3 to 31 at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

Participants of the summer camp will receive training in traditional skills including Truck art, Papier Mache and Pottery Making. The camp is offered for the children within the age group of 6 to 14. The camp aims at promoting traditional culture and inculcating awareness among younger generation, especially children about the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan. Timings of the summer camp will be from 10 a.m to 1 p.m (Tuesday to Friday), four days a week.

The children will be taught about the history and techniques of craft and would practice their skills under the master trainers and artisans. The participating children will also be provided an opportunity to visit local museums and get acquainted about the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The summer camp will culminate with a colourful closing ceremony, which will feature live performances by child folk artists and folk performers. Certificates will also be awarded to the participating children in this ceremony in full view of the media. Interested parents can enrol their children for the summer camp with the Lok Virsa Museum Section located in Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Hills.