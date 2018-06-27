Sharif family no longer owns properties mentioned in media report: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz, son of former premier Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday said his family no longer owned the properties mentioned in a recent report published by a British newspaper.

Speaking informally to journalists, Hussain said his brother Hasan Nawaz, did business involving those properties, “however, he also does not own them now”.

Last week, the Daily Mail published a report about Nawaz and his sons, referring to the Avenfield properties — on which one of the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family is based.

The report stated: "The family has made huge profits from other sites which have not figured in court – such as the swankiest address of all, at One Hyde Park Place, which Nawaz Sharif’s son Hasan sold for £43 million. Untangling the web of the Sharifs' British real estate portfolio is not easy. The properties are registered via a bewildering network of companies, trusts and bank accounts."

Speaking of his mother who remains under treatment at a London hospital, Hussain said Begum Kulsoom's condition was more critical than earlier, adding that the doctors had increased her dose of anaesthetic given to her.

He said a decision to remove his mother from ventilator had been postponed, keeping her condition in view, adding that the doctors would again review his mother's condition on Saturday.