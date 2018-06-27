India irked at Dr Lodhi’s mention of IHK in UNGA

ISLAMABAD: India irked on Pakistan's Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi's reference regarding India and Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) in the General Assembly debate on 'The Responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity.' Dr. Lodhi maintained that people in Kashmir are among victims of “egregious crimes” such as killings and mass-blinding.

According to reports India exercised the Right of Reply, strongly rejecting Pakistan's reference to Kashmir in the 193-member UN body. First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu exercised the India's Right of Reply. “I would like to place on record and reiterate that the State of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality,” he said.