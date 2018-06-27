Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I will certainly arrive at Wimbledon with less preparation, but I’m going with confidence high because I played very well through the whole claycourt season
Rafael Nadal (Spanish tennis player)
I will certainly arrive at Wimbledon with less preparation, but I’m going with confidence high because I played very well through the whole claycourt season
Rafael Nadal (Spanish tennis player)
Comments