Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quote of the day

I will certainly arrive at Wimbledon with less preparation, but I’m going with confidence high because I played very well through the whole claycourt season

x
Advertisement

Rafael Nadal (Spanish tennis player)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar