Australia bow out as Peru claim consolation victory

SOCHI, Russia: Australia’s World Cup ended with a whimper as goals from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero gave Peru a 2-0 victory in the teams’ group finale on Tuesday.

The Socceroos needed a win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2006, but they were undone by Carrillo’s 18th-minute strike and Guerrero’s goal early in the second half at the Fisht Stadium.

They go home without a win, joining Peru in being eliminated in Group C. However, for the South Americans there was only elation at ending their long wait for a victory in the competition.

Peru were already out before this game but they still had a huge travelling support, clad in the country’s distinctive white and red colours.They made up the majority of the 44,073 crowd in sauna-like conditions by Russia’s Black Sea coast, and the stadium exploded when Carrillo scored their first goal at a World Cup since 1982.

It was their first win in nine games at the tournament since they defeated Iran 4-1 in Argentina in 1978, and they will now hope to build on their performances in Russia after finally coming in from the international wilderness.

For the Socceroos, it is a third consecutive World Cup in which they have failed to make it beyond the group stage. Bert van Marwijk’s team took just one point, against the Danes, in between defeats at the hands of France and then Peru.

The Dutchman did not bow to the pressure back home to give veteran forward Tim Cahill a start in the game, with Tomi Juric preferred to the 38-year-old up front in the absence of the injured Andrew Nabbout.

Cahill came on early in the second half but was unable to score the goal that would have seen him join an elite group of players — including Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo — to have found the net at four World Cups.

Australia were already two goals down, and heading for the exit, by the time Cahill was introduced.Guerrero set up Watford winger Carrillo to volley in a fine goal from 16 yards, low into the far corner beyond the dive of Mathew Ryan, to become the first player to score for Peru at the World Cup since Guillermo La Rosa 36 years ago.

Australia played most of the football in the first half, however, with Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic pulling the strings at times. Rogic, the languid Celtic playmaker, came closest to scoring, but after dribbling into the area his effort was saved by Pedro Gallese.

Yet their hopes of turning the tide in the second half were dealt a hammer blow five minutes after the break as Peru increased their advantage, Christian Cueva setting up Guerrero to hook a shot beyond Ryan.

After only being cleared to play in this World Cup at the last minute following a long legal battle against a doping ban, the moment was particularly sweet for Peru’s veteran captain.On a Monday night of high drama dominated by VAR decisions, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and 2010 winners Spain progressed to the knockout rounds.

Spain ended up topping Group B by virtue of goals scored after an injury-time strike by Iago Aspas — confirmed by the video assistant referee — rescued a 2-2 draw against Morocco in Kaliningrad and will take on the host nation in Moscow on Sunday.

Portugal, who finished level with Spain on five points, conceded a late penalty as Iran drew level at 1-1 and faced a heart-stopping moment as Mehdi Taremi put a shot inches wide — a goal that would have sent the European champions crashing out.

Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents in Saransk. First he had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and was later saved by a review as Iran’s players called for him to be sent off following an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji.

Furious Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said Portugal captain Ronaldo, who was booked, should have been sent off for using an elbow and lashed out against VAR, saying it was “not going well”.

“I don’t want to talk too much, it’s about my country and a player. I know it’ll be a war against me,” said Queiroz, who coached his native Portugal at the 2010 finals in South Africa.”“But the reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow,” he added. “An elbow is a red card in the rules. In the rules it doesn’t say if it is (Lionel) Messi or Ronaldo.”

Portugal will face Uruguay in the last 16 in Sochi on Saturday.Relieved Spain boss Fernando Hierro, who took over as coach on the eve of the World Cup, said he knew the group was going to be tough, acknowledging his side had to tighten up.

“The first conclusion I draw is that despite all these challenges we ended on top. I’m looking at the silver lining,” he said.“Obviously we can improve. Five goals in three matches is not the way forward. The players are professional, they understand what the situation.”