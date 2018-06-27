William visits Israel’s Holocaust memorial

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Prince William honoured Holocaust victims and met Israeli leaders on Tuesday as he began the first official visit by a British royal to both Israel and the Palestinian territories, at a time of heightened tensions.

The second in line to the British throne, wearing a black skullcap, rekindled the eternal flame and laid a wreath at Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem as a youth choir sang. The 36-year-old prince also toured the museum at the site perched on a forested hillside in west Occupied al-Quds as part of a Middle East tour that first took him to Jordan.

His visit comes at a particularly sensitive time after US President Donald Trump recognised Occupied al-Quds as capital of Israel, outraging Palestinians and sparking deadly clashes on the border with Gaza.

Britain governed the region under a League of Nations mandate for almost three decades until Israel’s independence 70 years ago, and is still blamed by both sides for sowing the seeds of the ongoing conflict.

William met with two Holocaust survivors, Paul Alexander and Henry Foner, who as children had escaped from Nazi Germany to Britain as part of the "Kindertransport" programme.

While in Occupied al-Quds, William will also visit the grave of his great grandmother, Princess Alice, who was honoured by Yad Vashem in 1993 for sheltering Jews in Greece from the Nazis during World War II.

Prince William later headed for talks with Israeli leaders. He met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and was also due to see President Reuven Rivlin. Officials stressed the visit of the future king was non-political and focused on building relations with young people.

Yet he is likely to rub up against the complicated realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly while visiting the disputed holy city of Occupied al-Quds. William arrived in Israel from Jordan on Monday evening without his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who gave birth to their third child two months ago.

He overnighted in Occupied al-Quds at the King David Hotel, former headquarters of the British administration during the mandate in Palestine before the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

On Wednesday he is scheduled to meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, before meeting Palestinian refugees and young people.

On Thursday, he is to complete his stay by visiting historical and religious sites in Occupied al-Quds.

"We know this is not a time when we can celebrate progress in the Middle East peace progress, but we believe that engagement is just as important in challenging times as it is in good times," Philip Hall, Britain’s consul general in Occupied-al-Quds, told journalists on Monday.