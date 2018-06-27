One killed, three wounded in rare Hong Kong shooting

HONG KONG: A brazen daylight shooting at a park in Hong Kong on Tuesday left a woman dead and three others wounded, a rare firearms attack in a city with a reputation for safety.

Police said a 44-year-old woman fired at four people inside a harbourfront park near a largely residential neighbourhood for middle-income families in eastern Hong Kong Island. Investigators said the the attack was motivated by a "family conflict", not organised crime.

Local TV footage showed an injured man sitting on the ground with a bloodied arm while another was carried into an ambulance. An 80-year-old woman who was shot in the head died later in hospital, a Hong Kong government official said.

Another victim with a head wound is in critical condition, and two others were shot in the arm, authorities said. The alleged shooter was later arrested at a shopping mall nearby. "We believe the lady to be the assailant and we recovered a firearm from her possession," Chief Inspector Hui Hong Kit told the press.

The wounded are brothers and sisters, Hui added, while the alleged shooter -- who used a semi-automatic pistol -- is their niece. Shootings are extremely unusual in Hong Kong which boasts a relatively low level of street and violent crime as well as strict gun ownership controls. Some violent assaults and murders are attributed to the city’s fearsome triad organised crime syndicates, but even when gangs settle scores they rarely use firearms.