Two die as rare violent crime hits Japan

TOKYO: Two people including a policeman were killed in Japan on Tuesday, officials said, when a man stabbed the officer, seized his gun and shot a security guard dead in a rare violent crime.

A police spokesman told AFP the attacker had stabbed the officer at a police station in central Toyama prefecture, then grabbed his gun and fled the scene. The officer, 46-year-old Kenichi Inaizumi, was confirmed dead at a hospital, the police spokesman added.

The attacker, reportedly a former military serviceman, then shot and killed Shinichi Nakamura, a 68-year-old security guard working nearby, according to local police.

Nakamura was rushed to hospital but also died of his wounds. The guard was attacked near the front gate of an elementary school where more than 400 students were forced to take shelter in its gymnasium after the shooting, local media said.

The suspect himself was seriously injured after being shot in the stomach by police as they tried to arrest him. He was then detained. Police said "no other people were injured" in the attack, a relatively rare incident in Japan, which prides itself on a low crime rate.

The attacker was identified by local media as Keita Shimazu, 21, a former member of Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force. The suspect joined the military in 2015 and was stationed at Camp Kanazawa, west of Toyama, public broadcaster NHK said.