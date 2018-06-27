Iran will not yield to pressure from Trump: Rouhani

LONDON: President Hassan Rouhani promised Iranians on Tuesday the government would be able to handle the economic pressure of new US sanctions, a day after traders massed outside parliament to protest at a sharp fall in the value of the national currency.

Fars news agency reported that parts of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar were on strike for a second day, as protesters chanted slogans against the government in surrounding streets.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report. On Monday, police patrolled the bazaar following clashes with protesters angered by the rial’s collapse, which is disrupting business by driving up the cost of imports.

Defending his economic record, Rouhani said the government’s income had not been affected in recent months, and the fall in the rial was the result of "foreign media propaganda". "Even in the worst case, I promise that the basic needs of Iranians will be provided.

We have enough sugar, wheat, and cooking oil. We have enough foreign currency to inject into the market," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.