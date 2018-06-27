Dealing with drugs

Since it began a Supreme Court-ordered drive against fake and fraudulent health centres in July 2015, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed at least 13,800 centres in various towns across the province. In its latest drive, which began in mid-April, the PHC has said it has closed down 3850 centres after inspecting over 11,000 facilities. One of these centres was a drug addiction and rehabilitation centre based in Sheikhupura. Its closure is significant. While Pakistan has one of the most massive drug addiction problems in the world, with the UN reporting in 2013 that there were at least 6.7 million drug addicts in the country, there are extremely limited facilities to help and rehabilitate victims. Under our criminal law and policing system, drug addicts are often treated as criminals rather than persons who need help and care. While full figures are not available, about four million drug addicts are believed to be using cannabis, widely available in various forms. The rest use opium or heroin. There are also known to be an extremely large number of persons who use prescription drugs, which can be easily purchased at medical stores. Alcoholism is not a problem frequently discussed in a society where its use is illegal for most citizens, even though there are centres openly advertising rehabilitation programmes for alcoholics.

The problem is that time after time, too many of these centres, including those charging extremely high fees, have been found to be engaged essentially in a practice of extorting money from desperate families. Research by independent bodies including the Aga Khan University Hospital has noted that few of the addicts who are forced into these centres are ‘cured’ of addiction on any long term basis, while ethics are also frequently ignored by those essentially interested in making money. To successfully deal with substance abuse in our society, we need to first of all understand it far better. So far, the responses we have seen have been major ones with limited elements of practicality. For instance, authorities in Islamabad suggested after media reports spoke of large-scale addiction amongst students of elite private schools in the capital that all schoolchildren be tested for drugs, presumably without their consent. This in itself is a violation of the UNDCP’s recommendation on tackling addiction. Also, we have no way of knowing if the media reports are accurate, what substances are in use, or how widespread the problem really is at various tiers in society. What we do know is that drug addiction is widespread. This is a problem we just cannot ignore. Nor can we leave it to fake experts to tackle. An official policy needs to be devised, guidelines set and genuine efforts made to face up to the problem and help those most at risk.