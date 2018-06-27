Relief for the elderly

Unlike other countries, Pakistan doesn’t pay attention to constructing more accessible buildings for the elderly. For example, banks in Pakistan do not have a separate counter for senior citizens. A couple days back I visited the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) office to buy prize bonds. I was both surprised and disappointed to see that there were only three counters – with no separate counter for the elderly – and each had a long queue.

I had to wait for more than two and a half hours for my turn. The SBP should look into this matter. We, the senior citizens, do not have the stamina to stand in queues for hours. We would be grateful if the SBP authorities assigned a separate counter for senior citizens.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi