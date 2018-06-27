Respecting teachers

This refers to the news report ‘‘Honourable’ letters to teachers’ (June 23). It is good to note that School Education Department Punjab Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik has asked the department’s officials to address all teachers – graduate and above – by writing a prefix ‘honourable’ for official business communication. It is hoped that this step will go a long way in elevating the status of teachers in our society. There is no denying that only those nations that value their teachers succeed in achieving their goals.

Teachers from across the province have called it a positive step taken in the right direction. It is hoped that the recent decision will also have a positive impact on the performance of teachers who will work with even more enthusiasm to raise the standard of education in the province.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali