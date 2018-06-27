Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Respecting teachers

This refers to the news report ‘‘Honourable’ letters to teachers’ (June 23). It is good to note that School Education Department Punjab Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik has asked the department’s officials to address all teachers – graduate and above – by writing a prefix ‘honourable’ for official business communication. It is hoped that this step will go a long way in elevating the status of teachers in our society. There is no denying that only those nations that value their teachers succeed in achieving their goals.

x
Advertisement

Teachers from across the province have called it a positive step taken in the right direction. It is hoped that the recent decision will also have a positive impact on the performance of teachers who will work with even more enthusiasm to raise the standard of education in the province.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar