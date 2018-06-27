Follow the rules

This refers to the letter ‘Drive carefully’ (June 23) by Shakeel Khan. I agree with the writer and would like to add that the problem of reckless driving by minors is not limited to one city. Across the country, we can see people violating traffic rules. Teenagers, who do not have proper licences, ride motorcycle on busy roads.

What is even more problematic is the fact that the traffic authorities also don’t fine these violators. It is hoped that the relevant department will pay attention to this serious problem.

Sooda Akram

Kech