Hereditary politics

With the exception of Quaid-e-Azam and Liaquat Ali Khan, every politician has had their children inducted in politics. While founding fathers of this country used platform of politics to serve people, these new entrants who entered politics during tenure of the military dictator, Ayub Khan – after he barred politicians under the EBDO – had been involved in destroying Pakistan economically. These traders in politics have gone from rags to riches and, in collaboration with corrupt paid public office holders, have been involved in institutionalised corruption, patronising land and drug mafia and harbouring criminals, bringing the country to the verge of technical insolvency.

These beneficiaries of hereditary politics, who are nurtured in a political environment which is dominated by cronies and sycophants, are devoid of humility which is a virtue in politics. Politicians have to rise on merit, make a place for themselves and strive to earn respect and trust of their constituents through serving them and winning their hearts and minds, unlike dictators who use threats and intimidation. Years of abuse have driven people of Pakistan to desperation. While the ruling elite live an opulent lifestyle, citizens live in poverty.

Malik T Ali

Lahore