Wed June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018

Problems in Karachi

The citizens of Karachi are deprived of water and electricity. The city has been littered with garbage and its roads are covered with overflowing sewerage water. The economic hub of the country, Karachi doesn’t even have the access to uninterrupted power supply.

The city’s state will continue to deteriorate unless effective measures are taken by the authorities concerned to tackle the issues.

Sabahat Kiran

Karachi

