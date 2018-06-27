Wed June 27, 2018
Newspost

June 27, 2018

After the exam

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) holds annual examination for aspirants who have a dream of entering Civil Services. The last examination, however, was met with severe criticism from applicants who argued that the result of the Provincial Management Services (PMS) screening test was marred with irregularities. Many candidates claimed that they get lesser marks than they deserve. Since the exam is MCQ-based, it was easier for them to find out how many of their answers were incorrect.

To ensure transparency and merit, and to avoid controversial remarks, the KPPSC authorities should consider uploading the answer key of the written examination. This will also help aspiring candidates to prepare even better for the future KPPSC examinations.

Engr Abdul Wahab

Peshawar

